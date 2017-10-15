Louisiana Oil Rig Explosion Leaves Multiple People Injured

KENNER, La. (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — Multiple people were injured Sunday night when an oil rig exploded in Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana, officials said.

Kenner Police Department spokesman Sgt. Brian McGregor said Sunday evening that rescue boats were sent from the Kenner Boat Launch, and officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

McGregor said there were “a lot of injuries” with at least six confirmed and more expected.

He says many of the injuries were serious. No deaths have been reported.

CBS affiliate WWL-TV reported that the Coast Guard New Orleans Division sent a small boat and helicopter to the scene. The station wrote that seven people were rescued from the oil platform, and were taken to area hospitals.

Officials said one person was believed to be unaccounted for.

Social media users reported hearing a loud noise on Sunday evening that even rattled some homes.

Flames could be seen from the area and the air smelled of burning rubber, according to the newspaper. Dozens of police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances were on scene.

WWL-TV cites Jefferson Parish officials as saying the explosion occurred around 7:20 p.m. local time and is north west of Treasure Chest Casino.

Lake Pontchartrain is north of New Orleans.

