New England’s Fagundez Scores Twice, NYCFC Loses To Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Diego Fagundez scored two goals in the second half and the New England Revolution beat 10-man New York City FC 2-1 on Sunday.

New England (12-15-6) set a club record with 12 wins at home. NYC (16-9-8) had several possibilities to clinch a bye in the playoffs but needed at least a draw.

Fagundez opened the scoring in the 51st minute and made it 2-0 in the second minute of stoppage time with his sixth goal of the season. Andrew Farrell set up the first goal by dribbling into the area and finding Fagundez at the top of the box. It was his first goal since June 3. Fagundez’s next goal was a tap-in after his breakaway shot was knocked back to him.

Khiry Shelton scored for NYC in the third minute of extra time by getting past the defense for a long ball and heading it in.

NYC’s Jack Harrison was shown a straight red card in the 26th minute for a late challenge on Teal Bunbury. It was Harrison’s first red card of his professional career and he’ll miss the regular-season finale against Columbus Crew SC next weekend.

