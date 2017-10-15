Red Bulls, Atlanta United Battle To Scoreless Draw

Filed Under: Atlanta United, New York Red Bulls
Alex Muyl
Red Bulls midfielder Alex Muyl (Photo: New York Red Bulls)

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Brad Guzan and Luis Robles each made three saves, and Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls, both playoff bound, battled to a 3-3 draw on Sunday.

Atlanta (15-9-9) could have moved into a tie for second in the Eastern Conference with a chance to earn a first-round bye when the regular season ends next Sunday. A win would have guaranteed United a home game in the knockout round.

Guzan picked up his eighth shutout for expansion Atlanta with a couple of big saves in the wide-open game, including robbing Bradley Wright-Phillips from point-blank range in the 65th minute. Guzan also had a diving save in the 73rd to deny Gonzalo Veron with Josef Martinez clearing the rebound.

Robles earned his 10th clean sheet for the Red Bulls (13-12-7). His key save was in the sixth minute on a diving stop of Yamil Asad’s close-range header.

The teams had a combined 22 shots, 13 by the Red Bulls.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

