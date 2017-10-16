50 People To Know: Meet Grandma Rosie, The Happy Hatter

WCBS 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of Covering News In New York
Filed Under: 50 People To Know, Sean Adams, WCBS 880 Anniversary

KEYPORT, N.J. (WCBS 880) – Resting in her easy chair with her kind eyes and endearing smile, Rose Terhune is the quintessential grandmother.

“They call me Grandma Rosie, the happy hatter,” she tells Sean Adams.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.

Her one room apartment in Keyport is chalk full of yarn – boxes and boxes of yarn neatly stacked.

“I crochet hats, and scarves and blankets for many different organizations,” she says.

She does this for newborns, kids with cancer, women receiving chemotherapy and the homeless.

“I make a baby blanket for Lehigh Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania for stillborn babies. So that when the baby is born, the parents can hold the baby, take pictures with what they call a memory blanket, and then they’ll take the blanket home,” she says.

img 1820 50 People To Know: Meet Grandma Rosie, The Happy Hatter

(Credit: Sean Adams/WCBS Newsradio 880)

Her grandmother taught her how to crochet. A car struck Terhune when she was little. The near-death experience changed her.

“As a 5-year-old girl, I always had peace in my heart and love for people,” she says.

She’s on a crocheting crusade, making hundreds of hats and blankets every year. Her social security check funds her mission and kind folks – her angels, she calls them – they donate yarn, too.

“I would like everybody to feel like I do in their heart and to help everybody,” she says.

img 1819 50 People To Know: Meet Grandma Rosie, The Happy Hatter

(Credit: Sean Adams/WCBS Newsradio 880)

Meanwhile, in the kitchen.

“I’m making chicken soup right now,” she says.

Terhune also feeds her neighbors at the Bethany Manor senior community.

“I have a big pot of chicken soup ready to go and it will go to eight people on my floor,” she says. “I pay it forward. I feel blessed. And I help a lot of people. And I don’t look for anything, but I do get – I get back in my heart, I know people care,” she says.

And that’s payment enough for Grandma Rosie, the happy hatter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch