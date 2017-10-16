Best Charcoal Drinks In NY

By Carly Petrone

Here in New York City, activated charcoal can be found in cocktails, juice cleanses and even pizza crust. Here are five places you can try out this spooky trend, just in time for Halloween.

Black Tie White Noise at Beauty & Essex

146 Essex St.

New York, NY 10002

(212) 614-0146

www.beautyandessex.com

Stop into Beauty & Essex to test out their beautifully crafted Black Tie White Noise cocktail. This $17 is worth the splurge thanks to enticing ingredients like Gentleman Jack, Port Charlotte, yellow chartreuse, lemon, and activated charcoal. This drink is rich with plenty of texture and it’s served in a coup glass.

Activated Charcoal Lemonade at Pressed Juicery

www.pressedjuicery.com

You don’t have to go to a bar to enjoy a charcoal-infused drink. Head into your local Pressed Juicery and opt for their pre-bottled Activated Charcoal Lemonade. This tasty hydrator is a mix of activated charcoal, honey, lavender, and lemon. It’s just 35 calories and it’s certainly a fresh take on a childhood favorite. This flavor is also spooky enough to serve around Halloween – the black color will go great in that punch bowl.

Dark Lemon Soda at The Wild Son

53 Little W. 12th St.

New York, NY 10014

(212 727-7900

thewildsonnyc.com

If you happen to be dining at The Wild Son in the meatpacking district then definitely add their Dark Lemon Soda ($7) to your order. This refreshingly tangy drink is made simply with lemon, honey, salt, and activated charcoal. The salt really brings out the tartness of this inventive soda. It’s almost pretty enough to be a piece of art in the nearby Whitney Museum.

Perla Negra at Slowly Shirley

121 W. 10th St.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 243-2827

slowlyshirley.com

Bring a friend along to try the Perla Negra over at Slowly Shirley. This big batch cocktail (it serves 2) is filled with Rum, Batavia Arrack, honey, ginger, orange, kalamansi, sorrel, activated charcoal, and Santa Teresa 1796. The mix of rum, honey, citrus, and herbs – along with the dark charcoal – is an unfamiliar taste, but a good one. Come try it out for yourself.

Olivella Bread’s Charcoal Crusted Pizza at The Regency Bar & Grill

540 Park Ave.

New York, NY 10065

(212) 759-4100

www.loewshotels.com

Finally, you can now try Olivella Bread’s infamous charcoal crust pizza at The Regency Bar & Grill. As part of Loews Hotel’s latest local food and beverage experience, Flavor by Loews Hotels, guests can nosh on two exclusive additions to the menu. The Diavolo Pizza is topped with spicy pepperoni and nduya while The Truffle Pizza comes with homemade mozzarella cheese, porcini mushrooms, and truffle oil. Is your mouth watering already?

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.