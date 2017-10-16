Stray Dog Crashes Wedding, Gets Adopted By the Bride and Groom

Filed Under: adorable, Dogs, Pets, Weddings

1010 WINS– Just when Marilia and Matheus Pieroni were about to tie the knot during their outdoor wedding in Sao Paulo, Brazil, a stray dog walked into the tent where family and friends were gathered in order to escape the rain.

Although the furry freeloader was escorted from the party not once but twice, he made his way back just in time to witness the couple’s nuptials from the best seat in the house — stretched out on the bride’s wedding dress train!

22554230 1780015785629223 1609339202 n Stray Dog Crashes Wedding, Gets Adopted By the Bride and Groom

The bride and groom (credit: Felipe Paludetto)

“It was a very pleasant surprise for me because I love animals,” Marilia told website The Dodo.

After being allowed to wait out the storm inside the tent, and on Marilia’s dress, the dog had slipped away from the festivities just as quickly as he had arrived.

Related: Watch Family Find Their Dog Alive After He Ran Off In California Wildfire

22551824 1780015565629245 534062708 n Stray Dog Crashes Wedding, Gets Adopted By the Bride and Groom

Their new family member (credit: Marília Matheus)

The newlywed Pieroni’s wanted to make him a part of their new family, if only they could find him. “We adopted the dog because we love animals,” Marilia told 1010 WINS. “When we knew that he lived in the streets, we could not think of anything other than to give a home full of love and affection for him.” After weeks of searching, they finally reconnected last week.

Since then the couple has named him Snoop, and have given him a hero’s welcome in his new home. “He played a lot, ate, drank water. He is very happy and slept super good the first night.”

“We’re all very happy.”

-Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch