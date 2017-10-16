NYPD: Smiling Trio Sought In Two Brooklyn Subway Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Smile… you’re on surveillance cameras.

Three people who were all smiles in surveillance images released by police are being sought in connection with two subway robberies.

Both incidents took place aboard D trains in Brooklyn between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday.

In one, police said a 19-year-old man was punched as the train approached the 36th Street station. His headphones were stolen.

Later, a 24-year-old woman was robbed of her cell phone at the 9th Avenue station. She gave chase until one suspect allegedly displayed a gun, police said.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

