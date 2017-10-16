Eli Manning On WFAN: Giants Haven’t Stopped Believing In Themselves

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Conventional wisdom would tell you an 0-5 team might struggle with its confidence. Not so for the New York Giants entering Sunday’s game against the Broncos, says Eli Manning.

“I don’t think a lot of people were giving us a whole lot of chance to win that game, but there’s a lot of character in this team and this locker room,” the Giants quarterback said during his weekly appearance on Mike Francesa’s WFAN show. “We always felt we were a good team. We’d lost some close games.”

The Giants earned their first win of the season by beating the Broncos 23-10 in Denver. Coach Ben McAdoo turned over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan, but Manning insisted that wasn’t a drastic change.

“It really, I don’t think, had an impact,” he said. “Coach Sullivan calls (plays) at practice every day. Training camp every year, he calls the plays into me at practice through the headset, so I’m used to hearing him in my helmet during the week. He’s in the quarterback room, so we’re always talking. It’s the same plays. It’s just a matter of when they’re going to be called.”

Meanwhile, Manning has suddenly become the subject of trade speculation involving teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. He said he’s blocking out such talk.

“I don’t know why all of a sudden that started up,” he said. “I don’t know why people would think I’d leave or want to leave or the Giants would want to trade me. But I don’t get caught up in them (the rumors). I don’t think about them. I know I’ve got one job, and that’s playing quarterback for the New York Giants.”

To listen to the interview, click on the audio player above.