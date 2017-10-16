Violence Breaks Out Around Halal Food Cart In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Violence surrounded a halal cart in Brooklyn on Sunday night.
The first dispute broke out at 11:30 Sunday night, on the corner of 5th Ave and 86th Street, when things got physical between two men.
One of the individuals, a 49-year-old man, is a halal street cart vendor. He allegedly assaulted the other man — a customer — with kicks and fists to his body, police said.
The victim took off in a white sedan.
A short time later, police said two more men came to the halal cart and assaulted the 49-year-old vendor.
It’s unknown why these men attacked the vendor, but police believe it could be retaliation for the first attack, however this has not been confirmed.
The vendor received injuries to his body and head, and was taken to Lutheran hospital and treated for cuts and bruises.
The vendor is not cooperating with police, and wants the investigation dropped.