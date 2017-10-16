Search On For Gunpoint Robbers Targeting Harlem Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Monday for a pair of men who have been holding up people and businesses at gunpoint in Harlem.

The incidents happened between July 4 and Sept. 27, at the following times and locations:

• Around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, a man came into the Dunkin’ Donuts at 525 Lenox Ave. and demanded money at gunpoint, police said. The 54-year-old employee complied and the suspect took off on foot with $50, police said.

• Around 4 a.m. Saturday July 4, a man came into the same Dunkin’ Donuts at 525 Lenox Ave. and demanded money at gunpoint from a 28-year-old employee. The employee complied and the suspect this time left with about $450, police said.

• Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, a suspect walked into the Texas Fried Chicken at 470 Lenox Ave. and demanded the contents of the register at gunpoint, police said. The 19-year-old employee complied and the suspect took off with about $1,000, police said.

• Around 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, the suspect walked up to a 40-year-old woman at 129th Street and Madison Avenue and demanded property from her at gunpoint, police said. The victim complied and the man took off with about $600, police said.

• Around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, two men went into the International House of Pancakes at 2088 Lexington Ave. and 126th Street and demanded the contents of the register at gunpoint, police said. An employee handed over about $600 and the suspects left, police said.

On suspect was described as a black male in his 40s, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, and a white long sleeve sweat jacket, black backpack and gray pants.

The second suspect was also described as a black male in his 40s, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black head stocking, gray bra, black shorts and a red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.