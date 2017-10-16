House Cat Steals Show During Live News Report of ‘Cougar’ Sighting

1010 WINS-A reporter in Memphis, TN is feeling the social media love this week after teasing a report about a large cat sighting, only to show an adorable tabby sitting in a field.
Reporter Scott Madaus and his cameraman had to be laughing uncontrollably after finishing their live tease which showed Madaus talking about a cougar sighting in the Memphis area, as the camera zooms in and focuses on a house cat checking out what the humans are reporting on from across the field.
You know you want to watch it over and over again. Go ahead, click below. No one will judge you.
-Joe Cingrana