House Cat Steals Show During Live News Report of ‘Cougar’ Sighting

Filed Under: adorable, Cats, Pets, Viral Video

1010 WINS-A reporter in Memphis, TN is feeling the social media love this week after teasing a report about a large cat sighting, only to show an adorable tabby sitting in a field.

Reporter Scott Madaus and his cameraman had to be laughing uncontrollably after finishing their live tease which showed Madaus talking about a cougar sighting in the Memphis area, as the camera zooms in and focuses on a house cat checking out what the humans are reporting on from across the field.

You know you want to watch it over and over again. Go ahead, click below. No one will judge you.

-Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch