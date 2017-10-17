10/17 Tuesday Morning CBS2 Weather Headlines

Good morning!
It is our real first cold day of the fall season! We haven’t been this chilly waking up since last April! There are Frost Advisories throughout New York, New Jersey & Connecticut. Temps will start off in the low 30s to low 50s across the area.
Temps will be a touch milder if you live near the coast. And obviously, colder inland. However we do warm up this afternoon, closing in on 60° by days end.
Oh! We have nothing but sunshine today as well. Enjoy this fall beauty & have a great day G.