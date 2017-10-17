Search On For Suspect In Rape In Bushwick Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Tuesday were searching for a suspect in the rape of a woman in her apartment in Bushwick, Brooklyn this past weekend.
Around 10:35 a.m. Saturday, the 24-year-old victim was asleep in her bed when the suspect entered her apartment near Halsey Street and Central Avenue and sexually assaulted.
The woman was able to push the man off and he fled, police said. The woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull where she was treated and released, police said.
The suspect was described as a white male standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweat shirt and black jeans.
Police have released surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.