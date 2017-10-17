Report: Giants Lift Rodgers-Cromartie’s Suspension

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie’s suspension is reportedly over.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, citing a source, that the Giants cornerback has been reinstated, making him eligible to play in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Source: #Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is back. His suspension is over and he’ll rejoin the team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2017

Coach Ben McAdoo suspended Rodgers-Cromartie indefinitely last week, but did not elaborate on the reasons why, other than to say the two-time Pro Bowler left the team’s facility before practice after meeting with the coach.

Rodgers-Cromartie told ESPN he was already suspended before he left the facility Wednesday. He also said he had an argument with McAdoo on the sidelines during the Oct. 8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He admitted he was wrong, but added “to sit me a game had me hot, so I left. … I left because what he said was BS.”

However, McAdoo denied Thursday there was any altercation between him and Rodgers-Cromartie and said the suspension was for a violation of team rules.

NBC’s Al Michaels said during Sunday’s Giants-Broncos broadcast that McAdoo told him Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended for four separate incidents.

The Giants have not yet announced Rodgers-Cromartie’s reinstatement. McAdoo told reporters Monday he planned to meet with him this week “and see where we are.”

The one-game suspension cost Rodgers-Cromartie more than $400,000 in pay.

Rodgers-Cromartie, 31, has 26 tackles and no interceptions this season.