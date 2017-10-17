Fidget Spinner In Space! Astronaut Asks: ‘How Long Does It Spin?’

1010 WINS– While it may seem like the days of fidget spinners are over, the craze appears to have finally reached the final frontier!

Astronaut Randy Bresnik, a Marine Corp Colonel who hitched a ride aboard Soyuz MS-05 to the International Space Station on July 28th, 2017 posted a video playing with the toy, alongside his co-workers, in an attempt to show that spacemen can play just as hard as they work.

See Also: Kids Who Play Video Games Are Faster Learners, Study Says

“I have a 7-year-old and an 11-year-old and they had me bring one of these,” Col Bresnik says in a video he posted to social media.

“Notice how it can spin without turning the inside,” he says at the beginning of one clip, showing how allowing the fidget spinner to float freely reduces friction and allows the whole thing to spin as a unit — a cool scientific spin on the trend. “Then once we spin it,” Bresnik explains, “it’s pretty stable and we can move it around the space station while it’s spinning. And if you don’t stop it,” Breznik says with a smile as he pushes the toy towards the camera, “it’ll keep going!”

Talk about having fun that’s out of this world!

A fidget spinner in space! How long does it spin? I'm not sure, but it’s a great way to experiment with Newton’s laws of motion! pic.twitter.com/5xIJDs2544 — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) October 13, 2017

Why do I have a fidget spinner in space? My kids told me to bring one! Watch the reaction from these students when it spins to the camera. pic.twitter.com/ooy6kikwDi — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) October 16, 2017

-Joe Cingrana