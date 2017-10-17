How To Celebrate National Pasta Day In NY

By Carly Petrone

October 17 is National Pasta Day and that means it’s time for comfort food at its best. Here are 6 restaurants in NYC serving up heaping piles of everything from papparedelle bolognese to spinach fusilli.

Faro

436 Jefferson St.

Brooklyn, NY

718-381-8201

www.farobk.com

Chef Kevin Adey of Faro in Brooklyn is cooking up quite a feast for National Pasta Day. Choose from decadent dishes like Tortelli with sheep’s milk ricotta, Swiss chard, and Aleppo cream ($15), Candele with salt meadow lamb ragu, capers, and fresh lemon zest ($22), and Caramelle with lima bean succotash and corn pudding ($15). Gluten-free eaters can substitute Casarecce pasta for any of the organic wheat ones on the menu.

Employees Only

510 Hudson St.

New York, NY 10014

212-242-3021

www.employeesonlynyc.com

You’re probably familiar with the crafty cocktails over at Employees Only but did you know that Chef Julia Jaksic is also cooking up quite a pasta dish just in time for National Pasta Day? Order up the spinach fusilli with fava bean, spring onion flower, lemon, and pecorino and enjoy comfort food at its best. This farmers market-friendly entrée is filled with nutrients and its bright green hue makes this dish a real winner.

The Sosta

186 Mott St.

New York, NY 10012

thesosta.com

The folks over at the newly opened The Sosta are celebrating National Pasta Day for more than one day! Stop by the restaurant from October 17 – October 25 and grab a fork and spoon because their special, Cacio e Calabrese Pepe, is just $12. This classic favorite is taken to the next level with spaghetti perfectly cooked along with house-made ricotta and Calabrian chili. Start off your meal with a delicious bowl of minestrone or an antipasto board if you’re really hungry.

Italienne

19 W. 24th St.

New York, NY 10010

212-600-5139

italiennenyc.com

Have you ever had Casoncelli? This traditional peasant dish from Lombardy in Northern Italy has been reinvented by Chef Jared Sippel of Italienne. He’s taken the roast meat-stuffed pasta and complemented it with warm butter, sage, and guanciale. Basically, it’s the perfect seasonal transition dish. Come try it out for yourself and pair it with one of their autumn cocktails like the Heritage Manhattan (Bonticou Crag, Dolin Blanc, Carpano Antica, Angostura), the Flatiron Flip (Four Roses Yellow, Honey, Aiti Snap, Cream, Egg Yolk), the Mad River Crusta (Malvados, Curacao, Crème de Noyaux, Lemon) or the Smoked Esp G&T (Applewood Smoke, Peppercorn, Caraway).

Campagnola

1382 First Ave.

New York, NY 10021

212-861-1102

www.campagnola-nyc.com

Upper East Side spot Campagnola has been serving up old school, country-style Italian fare for more than 30 years. So you know stopping in here on National Pasta Day is a given. The adventurous pasta eater can dive into their tri-color pasta sampler, made up of delicious Pesto Gnocchi, Ravioli Porcini, and Penne Pomodoro. Of course, you can always nibble on addictive pasta entrees like Fusilli Amatriciana, Orecchiette with broccoli rabe and sausage, and Tortellini Bolognese too. Now all you need is a fork!

Gran Morsi

22 Warren St.

New York, NY 10007

212-577-2725

www.granmorsi.com

Gran Morsi in Soho serves up a pretty epic Pappardelle Bolognese. Make sure you come hungry because this comforting dish is made with beef, pork, and ground mortadella so it’s definitely meaty. The secret to this delicious dish? The Chef folds in the butter and parmesan at the very end. Mouth watering already? Head down to Soho to try this dish out for yourself on National Pasta Day. In fact, Gran Morsi is even sharing the recipe so you can make it at home:

Pappardelle Bolognese

2 lbs Ground Beef

1 lb Ground Pork

1/2 lb Ground Mortadella

1 Onion (diced)

1 Medium Carrot (diced)

3 Celery Stalks (diced)

1/2 cup Sliced Garlic

10 0z. Tomato Paste

1/2 cup White Wine

1 cup Chicken Stock

2 cups Milk (just enough to cover)

2 Tbsp Chopped Thyme

1 cup Grated Parmesan

1/4 lb Butter

Brown meat, drain fat. Add vegetables and cook until soft. Add tomato paste, cook for a few minutes then add meat back to pan. Toss to combine. Add wine and bring up to a boil for 1 minute. Reduce heat, add milk and stock, let simmer and cook for about 2 hours. Fold in butter and Parmesan to finish.

Pour sauce over pasta of choice (works well w. Pappardelle or Spaghetti)

