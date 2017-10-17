LISTEN: John Smoltz Previews ALCS Game 4 With Mike Francesa

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Hall of Famer John Smoltz joined Mike Francesa on Tuesday to preview ALCS Game 4 between the Yankees and Astros.

But looking farther ahead than Tuesday’s game, Francesa asked Smoltz, a Fox Sports analyst, whether Astros starters Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander should make any adjustments before they face the Yankees again in Game 5 and, if necessary, Game 6.

Smoltz’s answer was no.

“The blueprint for success has not changed against the Yankees, and that is, if you make your pitches with breaking balls and sliders, you will have a better chance to be successful,” the Atlanta Braves great said. “If you don’t, you’re going to get beat up. The blueprint’s the same. You don’t deviate from it.”

