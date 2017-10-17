Fire At Vacant Health Care Facility In North Plainfield, NJ

NORTH PLAINFIELD (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a vacant health care facility in North Plainfield.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday off Somerset Street. Video from the scene showed heavy flames pouring out the building.

Several towns have sent crews to assist in the blaze.

The building dates back to the 1800s and the facility once treated patients with tuberculosis. It has been closed down since its most recent use through the early 2000s.

No word on how it started. and no injuries have been reported.

