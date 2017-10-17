4 Easy Ways To Print Photos From Your Phone

Filed Under: Alex Denis, photo printing apps

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Those picture perfect moments are probably stored on your phone or uploaded on social media, but every now and again we long for that printed form.

Thanks to technology, turning digital memories into physical prints can be done in a snap.

Here’s four easy ways to get prints without the old-school hassles:

Try a Bluetooth printer like the $130 Polaroid Zip or HP Sprocket. They use ZINK paper which costs about 50 cents per sheet and prints are small at 2×3 inches.

For regular-sized 4×6 or square 4×4 prints, try a photo app like PostalPix that pulls images from your phone gallery. FreePrints does the same thing but offers up to 1,000 free photos a year, just pay for shipping.

Another option is to send photos wirelessly to your own compatible home printer using AirPrint for iOS.

If your phone photos are in the cloud, Google Photos now has photo books starting at $10. Choose the layout from the web or in the Google Photos app. Amazon Prints has a similar service plus regular prints up to 20×30.

Before you know it, it will be time to send out those holiday photos so these are some quick and easy ways the could also allow you to customize those holiday prints.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch