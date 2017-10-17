ALCS Game 4 Updates: Yankees Look To Even Up Series

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees are trying to pull even Tuesday in the American League Championship Series.
After dropping the first two games against the Astros — by identical 2-1 scores — the Bronx Bombers got their bats going in Game 3, winning 8-1 at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.
In Game 4, the Yankees are sending Sonny Gray to the mound. The right-hander is looking to rebound after a rough outing in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Indians, when he allowed three runs on three hits and four walks in just 3 1/3 innings. Acquired in a deadline trade with the A’s, Gray was 10-12 with a 3.55 ERA in the regular season.
The Astros are pitching right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. The 24-year-old was 7-4 with a 4.25 ERA during the regular season.
