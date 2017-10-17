‘They’re On Fire’: Yankees Fans Ready For Game 4 Of ALCS

LIVE NOW: Bull Captured After Running Loose In Prospect Park, Brooklyn | Watch Live  | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Yankees are hoping for another big win in the Bronx Tuesday night in the AL Championship Series and fans are ready.

Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer and made a pair of sparkling catches, leading CC Sabathia and the Yankees over the Houston Astros 8-1 Monday night and cutting their deficit to 2-1.

Yankee fans were smiling a bit brighter with an undeniable pep in their step Tuesday.

“You see I got the Yankee hat on and I pretty sure we’re gonna do their thing,” West Farms resident Will Morales said. “Yankees are gonna represent. They got us as the underdog and I like it, I like us.”

“No rules, just results,” said Kingsbridge resident David Holder. “We’re bringing it home.”

Bernard Coates, who works inside the Yankee Stadium concession stands, says he knew early this group was special.

“I was telling everyone they’re gonna do it,” Coates said. “This is their year. They overcame a lot of obstacles and everything and they’re strong. This is a new young team they’re on fire.”

“Definitely CC’s performance — six innings of shutout and Aaron Judge’s home run,” said Concourse Village Nicole Vaiana. “He woke up.”

“This team is reminding me of the 96 team with Jeter, Williams. Gardner, Judge, it’s a young team — a young new team and it’s very vibrant,” said fan Annette Aguilar.

As they head into Game 4 Tuesday night, fans say the team has one key advantage on their side.

“It’s called momentum,” Holder said.

Yankee great Paul O’Neill, who’s throwing out the first pitch, agrees.

“You gotta think the momentum is in the Yankees side right now,” he said. “I think who wins tonight wins the series.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

