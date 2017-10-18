10/18 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

High pressure will deliver another healthy dose of sunshine with a light wind out of the southwest. This will serve to drive our temps up to the 70° mark if you can believe it! What a difference a day makes…

A light southwest wind will persist into tonight, so our temps will remain in check. Expect overnight lows in just the mid 50s or so with 40s in our suburbs.

Tomorrow will be another brilliant day with temps running perhaps a degree or two warmer. All the while, humidity levels will remain low, so it will feel pretty nice out there.

As for Friday, it’s more of the same with sunshine and temps running about 10° above normal.

Enjoy this fantastic stretch!

 

