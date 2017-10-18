Man Robbed As He Slept By Woman He Met At Midtown Bar; Cops

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — He took her home, then she took off with his watch.
Police say a man met a woman at The Whiskey Traders Lounge on West 55th Street on a Thursday night in August, and brought her back to his apartment on Madison Ave and Grand Street.
At some point while the 28-year-old man was asleep, the woman grabbed his watch, camera, and camera lens before taking off.
He woke up to find the woman, and his possessions missing.
The suspect has been described as a black woman, about 5’4″, 30-years-old, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green dress.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.