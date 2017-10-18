Back Stories: Game 7 Of The 1986 World Series

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Former WCBS sports reporter Bill Schweizter remembers when the New York Mets won the World Series in 1986.
Game 6 was at Shea Stadium on a Saturday night, then Game 7 got rained out Sunday.
“Ed Ingles, the sports director, says well, ‘I’ll cover Game 7, you cover the Monday Night Football game,’” he says. “And I was like devastated.”
In a pleasant surprise, the 70,000 people at Giant Stadium were in the same boat and found ways to watch the World Series.
“One particular time early in the game the two teams are in the huddle, when all of a sudden, 70,000 people start yelling, and screaming and going crazy. And the players on the field are looking around, like what the heck happened here?” he says. “Ray Knight had just hit a homerun during the World Series.”
This happened several times throughout the game.
“I’m not at Shea Stadium, but I’m kind of part of what’s going on at Shea Stadium,” he says. “It was an unbelievable experience to be there while Game 7 was going on.”