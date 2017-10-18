Brooklyn Bull Gets Second Chance At Life After Escaping Slaughterhouse

WANTAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A bull calf that escaped a slaughterhouse in Brooklyn is now living happy and free in New Jersey.
The bull got loose shortly before noon Tuesday from a slaughterhouse near 16th Street and 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, authorities said.
The bull wandered wildly through city streets for hours, and even rammed into a mother and child who were walking on Parkside Avenue. Witnesses said the 1-year-old was knocked over and got a black eye.
The bull was eventually corralled in a Prospect Park baseball dugout and was taken to the Skylands Animals Sanctuary in Wantage.
The calf has been named after the Hindu god Shankar, which means “one who brings about happiness or prosperity.”
The sanctuary posted a video of the calf Wednesday afternoon enjoying the grass, sunshine and newfound freedom.