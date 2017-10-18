Francesa: Yankees’ Game 4 Comeback Among Biggest In Recent Memory

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Tuesday night’s comeback in Game 4 of the ALCS ranks as one of the best Yankees rallies of the past 20 years, WFAN’s Mike Francesa said Wednesday.
“That one ranks with the Yankees’ Game 7 comeback against Pedro (Martinez of the Red Sox) in 2003,” Francesa said at the start of his show. “That ranks with the seventh inning against the Padres in (Game 1 of) the World Series (in 1998) that culminated with the Tino Martinez grand slam. … When you come back from 4-zip late in a playoff game — and in a big postseason game — that is a dramatic comeback.”
Francesa also said it has become obvious that the Astros’ hopes of advancing to the World Series hinge on just two pitchers, although he admitted Lance McCullers Jr. was impressive Tuesday night.
“You’re not comfortable putting anybody on that mound against the Yankees other than your big two that were good in this series (Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander),” Francesa said. “Their bullpen is just ordinary at best, and it does not match up well against the Yankees.”
