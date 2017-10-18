Driver Took Off After Fatally Striking Teen In Jersey City; Cops Say

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One teenager was killed and another injured in a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey.
Police are looking for the driver they say ran off after abandoning the car at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were still on the scene when a CBS2 news team arrived. As CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported, a 15-year-old was dead, and another teenager was rushed to the hospital.
The teenagers were apparently riding their bikes when they were hit by a car around 2:30 on Terrace Avenue in Jersey City.
Police said the driver of the car initially didn’t stop. Now, police said they have the car along with two passengers, but the driver took off. They are still searching for that person.
Neighbors said they heard the ambulance sirens and came outside to see what had happened.
“That’s horrible. You hit somebody, you know you should take care of it. Call the police right away,” one bystander said.
Police are still looking for the driver of the car. The identity of the 15-year-old has not been released.