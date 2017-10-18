Former CBS2 Anchor Michele Marsh Dies At 63

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Michele Marsh, a New York news anchor who worked at CBS2 for 17 years, has died.
Marsh was 63 years old. The New York Times reported she passed away Tuesday at her home in South Kent, Connecticut.
Marsh started at WCBS-TV in 1979 at the age of 25. She anchored alongside Jim Jensen, Rolland Smith, Ernie Anastos and John Johnson and also served as a correspondent, the New York Times recalled.
She was very popular with viewers as her main anchor, and also personable with coworkers.
Marsh was born March 9, 1954 in the Detroit suburbs, and graduated from Northwestern University where she had majored in radio and television production, the Times reported.
Prior to joining CBS2, Marsh worked at WABI-TV in Bangor, Maine and later KSAT-TV in San Antonio, Texas, the Times recalled. She also worked as an anchor with New York’s NBC4 following her years at CBS2.
Marsh died after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her husband, son and daughter-in-law.