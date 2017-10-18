CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
NJ GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE: Watch English | Spanish | Listen On WCBS 880 | Join Discussion
BASEBALL: Yankees Vs. Astros Game 5: Share Your Fan Photos | Updates

Former CBS2 Anchor Michele Marsh Dies At 63

Filed Under: Michele Marsh
Michele Marsh
Michele Marsh on CBS2 in the 1980s. (Credit: CBS2)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Michele Marsh, a New York news anchor who worked at CBS2 for 17 years, has died.

Marsh was 63 years old. The New York Times reported she passed away Tuesday at her home in South Kent, Connecticut.

Marsh started at WCBS-TV in 1979 at the age of 25. She anchored alongside Jim Jensen, Rolland Smith, Ernie Anastos and John Johnson and also served as a correspondent, the New York Times recalled.

She was very popular with viewers as her main anchor, and also personable with coworkers.

Marsh was born March 9, 1954 in the Detroit suburbs, and graduated from Northwestern University where she had majored in radio and television production, the Times reported.

Prior to joining CBS2, Marsh worked at WABI-TV in Bangor, Maine and later KSAT-TV in San Antonio, Texas, the Times recalled. She also worked as an anchor with New York’s NBC4 following her years at CBS2.

Marsh died after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her husband, son and daughter-in-law.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch