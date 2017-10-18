Mom Arrested For Bank Robbery While Baby Waits In Car

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police arrested a 20-year-old woman who allegedly attempted to rob a bank while her baby waited outside in a vehicle.
Police say Madison Munoz, 20, was arrested and charged with Robbery 3rd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Witnesses at Bridgehampton National Bank in Shirley say a woman entered around 9:50 a.m. and presented a note demanding cash from a bank teller, then left after in a vehicle after the teller complied.
Police pulled over a vehicle matching the description given by witnesses and made an arrest. A 10-month-old boy was also found in the vehicle.
The child was released to family members.