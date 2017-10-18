CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NJ GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE: Watch English | Spanish | Listen On WCBS 880 | Join Discussion
BASEBALL: Yankees Vs. Astros Game 5: Share Your Fan Photos | Updates

NJ Candidates For Governor Face Off In Final Debate

Filed Under: Kim Guadagno, Phil Murphy

WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The two candidates looking to replace New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are facing off for the final time before voters head to the polls.

Republican candidate Lieutenant Gov. Kim Guadagno and Democrat Phil Murphy are tackling the main issues on the minds of voters, which include the state’s infrastructure, legalizing marijuana and property taxes.

CBS2’s Kristine Johnson is serving as moderator. Jessica Dean of KYW-TV, CBS3 in Philadelphia, Alfred Doblin of The Record, and Levon Putney of WCBS 880 are serving as panelists.

Johnson began by asking Guadagno what she would say to voters who might be disinclined to vote for her given that she served as Gov. Chris Christie’s lieutenant governor. Guadagno said she was running on her own record and not Christie’s.

“Anyone who knows me knows I’m not Chris Christie. I’m running on my record. I’m running on my principles. I’m running on my values,” she said.

She also said governors, and not lieutenant governors, are the ones with the final authority – and anytime she had a complaint about Christie, she addressed it privately. But she did say she broke with Christie when he came out in favor of raising the gasoline tax.

Meanwhile, Johnson asked Murphy whether he can sympathize with and understand the plight of the working class, given his personal financial success and his career with Goldman Sachs. Murphy said his upbringing ensured that he could indeed sympathize – saying his father did not finish high school and he worked under the table beginning at the age of 13.

“That experience growing up, barely hanging on in the middle class day in and day out, is what burns most deeply inside me,” Murphy said.

Murphy was also asked about his support for sanctuary cities and for making New Jersey a sanctuary state, even with the Trump administration threatening to withhold federal funds for such cities.

He said the reality is that when residents of a city or state feel safe about engaging law enforcement without worrying about immigration status, everyone feels safer – and he would not back down over threats from Washington.

“We need governors with a steel backbone who are going to stand up to this president and stand up to what’s coming at us,” Murphy said.

The candidates also discussed the issue of high property taxes. Guadagno supports capping property taxes, while Murphy plans to retool the taxation system – saying the Christie administration had given tax breaks to corporations and had shortchanged public schools by $9 billion.

Guadagno said $9 billion in new tax revenues would come out of everyday taxpayers’ pockets. Murphy aid, “The $9 billion is coming from your really wealthy friends, the biggest corporations, and the hedge funds.”

Murphy said the state needs to fund public education, fully fund pensions, and repair infrastructure – and claimed the Christie administration had failed to do so.

The candidates also discussed state of Atlantic City with the loss of casinos – and Guadagno said Murphy would raise property taxes as governor and make the situation in Atlantic City worse.

“You’ve left the middle class behind and now you’ve let the truth behind,” Murphy fired back.

Guadagno later fired back that while Murphy favored fully funding state pensions, he has “no plan whatsoever” to do so. She said she would spin off law enforcement pensions because they are already fully funded as it is, and begin negotiating with the organizations in charge of other state pensions rather than simply guaranteeing new teachers pensions that the state cannot now deliver.

The candidates also discussed the state of public transportation – particularly NJ TRANSIT – and whether congestion pricing should be used to fund improvements.

