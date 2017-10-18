More Than 100,000 Students In NYC Public Schools Are Homeless, Report Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new report shows that more than 100,000 students in New York City public schools are homeless.
That’s one in 10 students, with the latest number at 104,000, WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.
Public advocate Letitia James called the report startling.
“Schools that have the most homeless students receive the least in funding from the Department of Education and the Department of Homeless Services,” she said.
James indicated that funding has to be fixed, and said those schools are generally in the Bronx and Brooklyn.
Stephanie Gendell, of the Citizen’s Committee for Children, said homeless kids suffer an extremely high rate of absenteeism.
“The homeless system is setting up barriers to getting children to school,” she said. “We need to take down those barriers.”