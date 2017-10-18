‘Only The Brave’ Stars On How Intense & Humbling Making Film Was, Meeting Families

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Only the Brave, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the nation.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, Taylor Kitsch, James Badge Dale, Jennifer Connelly, Alex Russell and Ben Hardy.

The film’s director Joseph Kosinski along with Kitsch and Dale, recently spent “22 Minutes” with Brigitte Quinn and talked about the timing of the release of the film as massive wildfires tear through northern California, and also about the family members of the heroic firefighters who lost their lives fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona in 2013.

Dale plays Jesse James Steed and talks about the time he talked on the phone with Steed’s wife before filming.

“She asked for space. Jesse Steed left a 3-year-old child and a 4-year-old child behind. She said it’s early in the grieving process and I’m going to take some space and then on the second to the last day of filming she showed up on set.

And other family members were brought in during filming when they were ready to come and they became very involved in all of our lives and she had heard it had been a cathartic experience for other family members.

And then I met her children for the first time this summer and then we were together on the red carpet in Arizona and this has been a filmmaking experience unlike anything I’ve ever been through. It’s been especially humbling to all of us to meet these family members and go through this process with them.”

Only The Brave is dedicated to the 19 fallen heroes who lost their lives on June 20, 2013.

It is in theaters Friday, October 20.