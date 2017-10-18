Trump Says Congresswoman ‘Fabricated’ What He Said To Soldier’s Widow

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is disputing a report that he told the pregnant widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband “knew what he signed up for.”

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Trump said, “Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!”

The president did not specify what proof he had.

Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson said she was in the car with Myeshia Johnson on Tuesday on the way to Miami International Airport to meet the body of Johnson’s husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, when Trump called.

Wilson said she overheard part of Trump’s conversation to Johnson, which was on speakerphone.

“He said to the wife ‘Well, I guess he knew what he was getting into.’ How insensitive can you be?” Wilson said.

Wilson says she didn’t hear the entire conversation and Myeshia Johnson told her she couldn’t remember everything that was said.

Wilson stood by her statement, telling CNN on Wednesday that “the president evidently is lying, because what I said is true.”

A White House official told CBS News “the president’s conversations with the families of American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice are private.”

A day earlier, Trump claimed President Barack Obama and other presidents didn’t make calls to the families of fallen service people. Obama administration officials strongly deny that.

Sgt. Johnson was among four Green Berets killed in an ambush in Niger earlier this month.

