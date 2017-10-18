Westchester Community College Hiring Diversity Officer After White Nationalist Group Fliers Turn Up On Campus

VALHALLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester Community College will hire a full-time diversity officer after fliers for a white nationalist organization turned up on campus.
The school swiftly removed fliers for the group Identity Evropa when they appeared on bulletin boards at the Valhalla campus.
“Please be advised that this is not a recognized student group at Westchester Community College,” the school said in a statement. “The posters are in violation of college policy and have been removed.”
“As a community, we reaffirm our commitment to the diversity of our members and the self-worth of all individuals,” the statement added. “The college has zero tolerance policy on hate groups and violence.”
Evan Bernstein with the Anti-Defamation League said clean cut members in khakis and polo shirts of groups such as Identity Evropa are just putting a glossy veneer on an old message of hate, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.
“The white supremacist groups in this country like Identity Evropa are trying to look more mainstream,” Bernstein said. “You’re seeing now these groups that were maybe considered slightly more fringe a few years ago that are now starting to get more and more traction, and you’re starting to see them pop up more across the United States and we’re seeing a concerted effort now to really go after students on college campuses.”
Identity Evropa claims to promote European heritage, and tells The Journal News that it encourages public institutions to respect free speech.