BASEBALL: Yankees Shut Out Astros, Take 3-2 Lead In ALCS

Tanaka Pitches Seven Scoreless Innings, Sanchez Homers In Game 5 Victory
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees finally figured out Dallas Keuchel, and Masahiro Tanaka enjoyed another dominant performance.

Gary Sanchez homered and drove in two runs as the Yankees shut out the Astros, 5-0, on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. The win gives the Yankees a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS.

After being shut out by Keuchel in the 2015 American League wild-card game and Game 1 of this series, the Yankees roughed up the Astros ace, scoring four runs on seven hits before chasing him from the game with two outs in the fifth inning.

Tanaka, meanwhile, pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out eight batters.

Game 5

Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out Josh Reddick of the Houston Astros to end the top of the fifth inning in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Greg Bird got the scoring started in the second inning by singling to right field, sending Starlin Castro home. An inning later, Aaron Judge’s double scored Brett Gardner from first base.

The Bronx Bombers added two more runs in the fifth — Sanchez’s single to left field plated Chase Headley, and then a ground ball by Didi Gregorius slipped by Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, scoring Judge.

Sanchez’s solo homer came in the seventh inning off reliever Brad Peacock.

In his last four starts, Tanaka has allowed just two runs.

Keuchel struck out eight before being pulled for reliever Will Harris.

