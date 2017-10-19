10/19 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

Good morning!

I guess I’m sounding like a broken record, but another sunny and tranquil day graces the Tri-State area. Sunny skies and a light breeze with temps in the low 70s are forecast… again!

Expect milder temps around metro New York City, upper 60s closer to the water. We can also expect temps to start off a little bit milder today too. Upper 40s and widespread 50s for most of us.

Well, let the broken record continues to skip for at least a few more days, as the nice stretch of weather continues through the weekend. A pattern changes in store next week but let’s enjoy this weather while it lasts! G.

