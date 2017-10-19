Back Stories: Bad Blood & Broken Bat In 2000 Subway Series

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – As WCBS reporter Peter Haskell recalls, the most memorable moment of the 2000 Subway Series came in Game 2.
Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
Roger Clemens had previously beamed Mike Piazza in the head, giving him a concussion.
Then in Game 2, Piazza hit a foul ball, shattering his bat and sending parts of it flying toward the pitcher’s mound. Clemens picked up one of the pieces and threw it at Piazza as he ran down the first base line.
“Initially, it gets a little quiet, because people are thinking, ‘What happened here? Who sees one player fling a shard of a bat at another player?’ Right after that, I interviewed fans. Every single Mets fan thought Clemens should have been ejected – he wasn’t. Almost every Yankees fan thought he should have been ejected,” Haskell says. “By the next day, after the spin cycle of the post-game interviews and sports talk, the Yankee fans were thinking, ‘Wait a second, it wasn’t that bad,’ and Mets fans were furious.”