The Kids Have Spoken: These Are The Best Toys Of 2017

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Drum roll, please… the Good Housekeeping Best Toy Awards are out for 2017.

CBS News’ Meg Oliver went behind the scene to see how they pick the winners.

Dressed in lab coats and armed with kelly-green folders, the professional toy testers were ready for action. When it comes to ranking the best toys, Good Housekeeping doesn’t play around.

It all starts with more than 500 toys. At the Good Housekeeping Institute, they screen them for creativity, educational value and safety – beginning with the drop test.

“We’re going to drop it and then once it lands, we take a look to make sure the plastic is in tact, we also make sure it’s still operational,” said Chief Technologist Rachel Rothman.

If the toys pass their strict standards, they bring in the professionals for honest feedback.

Oliver returned three months later to see who made the grade.

Twenty-four toys made it to the winner’s table, including a R2-D2 kids build on their own. Two affordable options are the Crayola Magic Light Brush and the LeapFrog Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Cart for under $40.

Tyler the Tiger earned the Top Toy of the Year, impressing engineers with more than 100 sounds and animations.

“It was the No. 1 favorite from kids, from us — we absolutely love it,” said Rothman.

But it comes with a hefty price tag of $130.

For a complete list of the best toys, click here.