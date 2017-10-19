Police Seek Driver After Bronx Father Of 4 Dragged To Death While Trying To Buy Jacket

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was dragged to his death by a car in the Bronx and now police are desperately searching for the driver.

Police said 49-year-old Dennis Gandarilla was dragged for four blocks after meeting someone at East 156th and Kelly streets to buy an Armani jacket Tuesday.

He was speaking to the seller through the passenger side window when the SUV sped off with Gandarilla hanging onto the car for blocks before being thrown to the ground.

The father of four, who delivered food to homeless shelters, died at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln.

Bronx Man Dragged By Vehicle

A man was dragged to his death by this vehicle in the Bronx on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Clarissa Castillo remembered her husband as a loving family man.

“He was a family man, Dennis he was loving,” Castillo told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman. “He was all about the family.”

Castillo hopes someone has information about the driver.

“Please if anybody has any information about my husband just call the cops and let them know,” Castillo said. “Any information is so grateful.”

Police said the suspect was inside a red or maroon late-model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

