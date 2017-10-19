New York City Mayor De Blasio Says He Won’t Be Rooting For The Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Yankee fever is spreading across the city but apparently Mayor Bill de Blasio is immune.

New Yorkers are fired up and feeling optimistic after the Yankees beat the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, bringing them one game away from the World Series.

“I’ve been watching all the games and they’re coming through. So hopefully they bring it to Houston and bring it back home with the championship,” said Yankee fan Charles Morales.

But while locals are celebrating the Yankees’ success, de Blasio made it clear he won’t root, root, root for the home team.

The mayor, a died-hard Boston Red Sox fan, told the Daily News editorial board, “It is constitutionally impossible to quote unquote root for the New York Yankees.”

Mayoral candidate Bo Dietl was at Yankee Stadium for Wednesday night’s game and called attention to de Blasio’s absence.

“Mayor de Blasio, go back to Boston, This is New York City. We love the Yankees,” Dietl said. “The mayor should be here. Me as the next mayor will be here when we’re in next year. When we win the World Series this year we’re gonna have a big parade and he ain’t gonna be there. Bo’s gonna be the mayor and I’m very proud of my Yankees and he should be proud of them.”

Republican mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis also commented on the issue saying, “I just can’t understand how the mayor cannot root for the home team even if you’re a Boston Red Sox fan you gotta say ‘This is good for New York City, it’s good for our economy.'”

De Blasio told the editorial board that he has a lot of respect for the Yankees, but would not go to the World Series if they made it that far.

Some New Yorkers fully support his decision.

“I think I actually have more respect for him because he does do that. Because if you’re a fan you’re a fan. You’re not a fair weather fan,” said Upper West Side resident Mike Kaler. “If you’re going to move those alliances around based on politics or where you happen to live well I think that’s a little bit cheap.”

But others don’t understand it.

“Makes no sense at all,” one woman said.

“Just like everything else he’s doing with the city, he’s not really for us, not for New York,” one man said.

“You’re a New Yorker, you run the city of New York, this is the home team. And look at what they’ve accomplished. I think there’s a lot to say about loyalty but there’s a lot to say about respect,” said UWS resident Vincent Gross.

De Blasio has never been to a Yankees game at Yankee Stadium since becoming mayor.