LEGO Shoots For the Stars with ‘Pioneering Women’ Themed NASA Sets

The newest LEGO sets are out of this world!
The toy company just announced they will be releasing new toy sets that feature famous females at NASA to honor the women in the 2016 film Hidden Figures, which tells the story of a team of female African-American mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program.
One of the sets features Nancy G. Roman, an American astronomer who was one of the first executives at NASA. Another portrays Margaret Hamilton who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her work on the Apollo moon missions. The last features Mae Jemison, who was the first African-American woman in space and Sally Ride who was the very first woman in space.
Obviously missing from the sets is mathematician Katherine Johnson, whose approval was not supplied to LEGO in order to have her included.
The sets, like the ‘Mindstorms’ and ‘Boost’ kits, are the latest in the company’s push to be more gender inclusive as well as to help foster a culture of learning science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for kids of all genders.
LEGO was really shooting for the stars with these incredible sets that will be available for purchase on November 1st.
-Joe Cingrana