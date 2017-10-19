‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Gegard Mousasi Stops By The Studio

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman get ready for a weekend packed with can’t-miss fights. The guys preview Bellator 185 with the battle-tested Gegard Mousasi (22:18), who’ll be making his Bellator debut Friday at Mohegan Sun.
Coming off a controversial win against former champ Chris Weidman back in April, Mousasi was a huge free agent signing for Bellator. The “Dreamcatcher” talked about his transition from the UFC to Bellator, his longtime relationship with Bellator president Scot Coker and potential super-fight matchups.
Wrapping up this week, the fellas talk about the continuous issues in MMA: steroids and weight cutting, and what avenues the UFC should pursue to keep major events intact. And who will Conor McGregor’s next opponent be?
