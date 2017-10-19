NYPD: Man Breaks Bottle Over Victim’s Head Outside Midtown Bar

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released a surveillance image of a man wanted in connection with an unprovoked attack on a Manhattan street.
It happened in front of the Turtle Bay bar at 53rd Street and Second Avenue just after 2 a.m. back on Oct. 6.
Police said the suspect came to up a 28-year-old man and broke a bottle over his head.
The victim was take a nearby hospital where he was treated for facial injuries.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.