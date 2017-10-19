5-Year-Old Instagram Star Loves Halloween So Much, She Dresses Up Every Day In October

1010 WINS — This little girl is already winning the Halloween game!
Willow is an Instagram superstar who dresses up in intricate costumes every day for the month of October.
Willow’s mother Gina Lee is a professional photographer and posts all the incredible photos on Instagram to celebrate what she calls “Willoween!”
The 5-year-old has been everyone from Hamilton and Flo the Progressive insurance lady, to the clown from “It” and Ruth Bader Ginsburg!
She even lets her best friend Cooper join in on the fun.
Willow and Cooper also pay homage to James Corden with their version of Carpool Karaoke, rock their best Sonny and Cher, play J-Lo and Ellen and throw it way back as Lenny and Squiggy from the classic sitcom “Laverne & Shirley.”
We’re officially naming willow the queen of Halloween and can’t wait to see what she does next year!