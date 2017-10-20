10/20 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
It’s more of the same today, but we can’t imagine anyone is complaining! So, yes, low 70s and sunshine on tap, however, there is an elevated fire risk. Why, you ask? Dry air (low relative humidity values), a light breeze, and dry brush. Play it fire safe!
It will be another pleasant evening for star gazers as we find ourselves under clear skies. As for temps, they’ll be running close to where they were last night with lows in the upper and mid 50s; 40s will return to the suburbs.
Sunshine will dominate once again tomorrow, but we’ll tack on another degree or two. Humidity levels will remain low, too, so it will feel quite nice out there.
As for Sunday, we’re still looking at sunshine and 70s, but enjoy it while it lasts because wet weather is back next week!