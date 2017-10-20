50 Stories: Covering The 2008 Market Crash

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – In this week’s 50 Stories podcast, Wayne Cabot looks back on WCBS 880’s coverage of the last big market crash in 2008.

He’s joined in the studio by Joe Connolly, Paul Murnane and Sean Adams.

“Let’s go back to 2008 and the start of what we would come to call the Great Recession,” Murnane says. “At the time, we didn’t know what to call it – it was just this scary unraveling of things in the economy. We didn’t really know where it would take us, where it would end.”

