50 Stories: Covering The 2008 Market Crash

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – In this week’s 50 Stories podcast, Wayne Cabot looks back on WCBS 880’s coverage of the last big market crash in 2008.
Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
He’s joined in the studio by Joe Connolly, Paul Murnane and Sean Adams.
“Let’s go back to 2008 and the start of what we would come to call the Great Recession,” Murnane says. “At the time, we didn’t know what to call it – it was just this scary unraveling of things in the economy. We didn’t really know where it would take us, where it would end.”