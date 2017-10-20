Murder Trial To Begin In 2015 Slaying Of NYPD Officer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The murder trial of a Queens man accused of gunning down a NYPD officer in 2015 is set to begin.

Demetrius Blackwell, 37, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Det. Brian Moore.

Uniformed police officers and the president of the Police Benevolent Association are expected to file into the courtroom to hear opening arguments, which are scheduled for Friday.

The 25-year-old officer and his partner were in street clothes in an unmarked car when they attempted to stop Blackwell, who was suspected of carrying a handgun. Authorities say Blackwell opened fire, striking Moore in the head. He died two days later.

Moore was posthumously promoted to Detective First-Grade. He’d been on the job for five years. In that time, he made 150 arrests and was awarded two medals for his duty.

Moore followed in his father, uncle and cousin’s footsteps.

Meanwhile, his mother has been advocating for stricter sentencing after learning her son’s alleged killer has a long rap sheet. Blackwell is a convicted felon with nine previous arrests on his record, including attempted grand larceny, assault, robbery and weapons possession, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

“He was gunned down by a man who prides himself in being called ‘Hellraiser,'” PBA President Pat Lynch said in May of 2015. “He can raise hell in Rikers Island, but we’ll make sure he never raises hell on the streets of New York City ever again.”

Blackwell is also facing attempted murder for allegedly firing a stolen revolver at Moore’s Partner, Erik Jensen.

If convicted, Blackwell faces up to life in prison without parole.

