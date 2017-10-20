Joe Girardi On WFAN: Yankees’ Starters Were Underrated This Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s no doubt the Yankees’ starting pitchers are exceeding expectations in the postseason, but manager Joe Girardi made a case Friday for why people shouldn’t be floored by what they’re accomplishing.

“I know people might think it’s somewhat surprising what our starting pitching has done, but I think it’s better than people realize when you look at where they compare to other starting pitchers,” Girardi told WFAN’s Mike Francesa, just hours before the Bombers face the Astros in Game 6 of the ALCS. “They were second in ERA in the American League, which a lot of people wouldn’t have thought that, but that’s what they were. And part of it has to do a lot to do with Sevy (Luis Severino) and CC (Sabathia) and the way that some guys turned it around at the end.”

Yankees starting pitchers had a 3.98 ERA during the regular season, trailing only the Indians’ 3.52. But in the postseason, the New York rotation has a 2.77 ERA — and 1.29 in the ALCS against an Astros team that led the majors in batting average and runs scored this year.

