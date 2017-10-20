Police: Long Island Child Care Worker Accused Of Slapping 1-Year-Old Girl

MANHASSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island child care worker has been arrested for allegedly slapping a 1-year-old girl in her care.
Jeanine Sammis, 36, is accused of slapping the child on the back of her head on several different occasions last month at KinderCare in Manhasset, police said.
“Her actions were brought to the attention of the management and a subsequent investigation by detectives led to her arrest,” police said in a news release.
The Hewlett woman was arrested on Thursday and is charged with attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
She was issued a desk appearance ticket and is due back in court on Tuesday.