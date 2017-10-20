Police: Long Island Child Care Worker Accused Of Slapping 1-Year-Old Girl

Filed Under: KinderCare, Manhasset

MANHASSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island child care worker has been arrested for allegedly slapping a 1-year-old girl in her care.

Jeanine Sammis, 36, is accused of slapping the child on the back of her head on several different occasions last month at KinderCare in Manhasset, police said.

“Her actions were brought to the attention of the management and a subsequent investigation by detectives led to her arrest,” police said in a news release.

Jeanine Sammis

Jeanine Sammis is accused of slapping a 1-year-old girl in her care. (credit: Nassau County Police)

The Hewlett woman was arrested on Thursday and is charged with attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was issued a desk appearance ticket and is due back in court on Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch