Nearly 200 Reports Of Fireball Streaking Across Sky Throughout Northeast

Filed Under: fireball, meteor, Sea Girt, The American Meteor Society

SEA GIRT, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — There were nearly 200 reports this week of people seeing a bright object streak across the sky throughout the Northeast.

The flash of light that was spotted Wednesday in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maryland and Delaware was a fireball, according to The American Meteor Society.

A fireball is a very bright meteor. It was captured on video in Sea Girt, New Jersey.

The sighting comes as astronomers prepare for the Orionid meteor shower. Particles from Haley’s Comet will be visible late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch