Nearly 200 Reports Of Fireball Streaking Across Sky Throughout Northeast

SEA GIRT, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — There were nearly 200 reports this week of people seeing a bright object streak across the sky throughout the Northeast.
The flash of light that was spotted Wednesday in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maryland and Delaware was a fireball, according to The American Meteor Society.
A fireball is a very bright meteor. It was captured on video in Sea Girt, New Jersey.
The sighting comes as astronomers prepare for the Orionid meteor shower. Particles from Haley’s Comet will be visible late Friday night into early Saturday morning.
